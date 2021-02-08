A KIND-HEARTED youngster from North Yorkshire has walked over 100 miles to raise money for a local hospice who cared for his father.

Walter McNeil, 6, lost his dad Paul two years ago and after talking to his mum Juliet, they decided to raise money for Saint Catherine’s by taking on a walking challenge.

Juliet said: "We do like going for a walk and thought why don’t we raise a bit of money while we’re doing it.

"Walter was so little when Paul was in Saint Catherine’s, so he doesn’t remember too much about it, so we talk about it and I tell him how well his daddy was looked after."

Paul was 38 and had been battling cancer for two and a half years. He sadly passed away on January 6, 2019.

Walter, a pupil at Hertford Vale School, said: “I wanted to raise some money for Saint Catherine's Hospice because they really looked after my daddy and I want to help them.”

The youngster and his family originally set a target of walking 50 miles between January 7 and 31.

However, Walter has gone on to absolutely smash this amount, recording over double his target at 111 miles.

"Walter has done amazingly well with his walking challenge. He has really enjoyed it and we’re so glad to have been able to raise some money," Juliet added.

In total Walter, has raised £3,150 for the hospice, after originally setting a fundraising target of £100 when putting his challenge together with his family.

His mum went on to say: "I’m just so proud of him. So many people have said how well he’s done and how proud Paul would have been of him too.

"People have stopped us in the village to say how brilliantly he’s done.

""We appreciate all the donations so much – it’s a difficult time and there’s not much money going around. It’s amazing that so many people have donated."

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine's, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Walter - he ended up more than doubling his walking target of 50 miles.

"He has raised an incredible amount, which will all go towards looking after patients and their families at a time when they need it the most.

"We are all very proud of him at the hospice. Well done and thank you so much.”

Walter's online donation page remains open. If you want to support his staggering effort, visit: https://bit.ly/3svZNHw

Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in its hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, carers and friends