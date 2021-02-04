VANDALS attacked a minibus belonging to a childrens' nursery causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating after numerous incidents of criminal damage to a nursery minibus in Columbus Ravine in Scarborough.

A police spokesman said: "Information is being sought in relation to these incidents which include the Little Footsteps Nursery minibus having its tyres slashed.

"The incidents have happened overnight between on November 6 and January 20.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incidents. In particular, we are appealing for information about any males acting suspiciously outside the nursery during this time.

"The minibus that is being targeted is used by the nursery for the social and educational needs of the children who attend. The minibus being out of use hugely disadvantages the children’s learning. If it goes unnoticed, damaged tyres cause an extreme risk to those onboard as well as other road users."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Kirsty Masters. You can also email kirsty.masters@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210031983.