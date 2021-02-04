A GIFT card which can be redeemed at more than 90 businesses in a North Yorkshire town has had a record month.

A total of 392 Harrogate BID Gift Card cards were bought in December, with a combined value of £17,200 - an average £43 per card.

The cards, which can be pre-loaded with any value up to £500, can be redeemed at more than 90 participating town centre shops, restaurants, bars, cafes, businesses and attractions.

Those businesses participating in the scheme include Bettys, Crown Jewellers, Dizzy Duck, Harrogate Theatre, Yorkshire Farmers Meat Co, Rhodes Wood and Blamey’s Florists.

The initiative is free for businesses to sign up and use, with every £1 pre-loaded onto a card staying within the local economy.

Harrogate BID chair Sara Ferguson said: “Sales of the Harrogate Gift Card soared in December, with many people seeing them as ideal Christmas presents for family members and friends.

“It was also particularly pleasing to note that a number of businesses and organisations bought cards as gifts for employees and clients. The biggest single transaction recoded at the beginning of the month was for 50 cards!

“The BID’s remit is to increase footfall, spend and dwell time within Harrogate town centre, and the Harrogate Gift Card is one such initiative helping us support our high street.

“I’d like to thank all those who purchased one or more cards, and of course to our business partners in this scheme. Our hope is that when we come out of the lockdown more will join us, giving those with cards a greater choice where they can use it within Harrogate town centre to shop, eat and drink.”

Further information about the Harrogate Gift Card, which during the current national lockdown can only be purchased online, is available here :https://harrogategiftcard.co.uk/

Further information about Harrogate BID is available from its website, https://harrogatebid.co.uk/