A YOUNGSTER form York has taken on a running challenge to raise vital funds for St Leonard's Hospice, where his mum works.

Zac Rhodes-Baird, who lives in Strensall, was set the challenge of running 46 miles during the lockdown by his mum, Zoe, to keep him both physically and mentally fit and healthy.

The distance of 46 miles was chosen as this covers the distance from his house to another family member's.

However, Zac, 10, came up with the idea to raise money for St Leonard's himself, as he wanted to help the place where his mum works.

Zac, who is in year five at the Robert Wilkinson School in Strensall, said: "My mummy works for the hospice and I know how hard the hospice is finding it to fundraise money in these very hard times.

"I thought this would help my friends keep fit and raise as much money as possible. One of my best pals from football, Freddie has taken on the challenge too."

Zac has already passed the 46 mile mark after just four weeks, but he plans to continue his running to raise as much money as possible to help the hospice.

Zac and his mum set a fundraising target of £100, which they have already smashed, raising over £600 with donations still coming in.

His mum said: "Zac's a very active boy and is really missing his sport. We as a family know how healthy it is to keep the mind active and at such difficult times, so we knew we had to keep this up.

"I’m so proud of these boys. I'd like to thank everyone for their sponsors."

To support Zac's efforts, visit: https://bit.ly/3pIk22J