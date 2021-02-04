A POCKLINGTON-based charity is recruiting new blood to help develop its growing work to support young people in the town.

Young People Count (YPC) is opening new premises in the town centre in 2021 and is looking for trustees to offer their input.

The charity, which was set up in 2013, has been listening to young people and providing access to advice and guidance and development opportunities in a range of projects. Its major milestone in 2020 was to secure a lease on premises in Railway Street, which it is renovating to develop a three-storey safe and creative space for 11-18 year olds.

Claire Reading, chair of the trustees, said: “We’re developing an exciting new hub for young people from Pocklington and surrounding areas but we need more help. We understand that it’s difficult to commit long term in such a changeable world so expectations for trustee appointments are flexible. Our vision is to provide a central hub, a place for young people to express themselves and make a positive contribution to the local community, to be happy in themselves and their environment.”

In particular, YPC is looking for people with any of the following skills:

- delivering projects for young people, working with volunteers and/or youth workers;

- creating awareness and engagement within the community for the sector;

- legal and/or HR recruitment practices.

The roles are unpaid but give people a great opportunity to work with the next generation.

Email Claire at chair@ypcount.org.uk in the first instance for an information pack or call for an informal chat about the role on 07818 207478.

More details about Young People Count can be found online at www.ypcount.org.uk and also on social media: Facebook @ypcount, Twitter @YourYPC and instagram.com/ypcyourplace.