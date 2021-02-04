SIXTH formers at a North Yorkshire school have been getting fit while raising money for charity.

Students from Outwood Academy Easingwold took part in a virtual relay for two charities.

The sixth formers from a secondary academy have taken part in a virtual relay to help raise over £500.

Year 12 students from the school in York Road in the town, took part in a virtual relay to raise money for charities chosen by the students: Young Minds and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Each student in the year group was given a 60 minute time slot in which to run or walk as far as possible and then log their distance.

The aim was to cover 200 miles in the 40 hours of the working week and the year group sneaked over the line on the last leg, covering over 201 miles in total despite the freezing and wet conditions.

To achieve their aim, the students worked together as a team showing a strong team spirit with every student contributing who was able to.

Some students even stepped up to cover those who were injured, ill, self-isolating or shielding, with Sadie Bird, Louis Boyce, David Millan and Georgia and Milly Ainley all running twice for the special cause.

Tom Garnham, the academy's head of sixth form, said: "We were so impressed that so many of the students opted in during such an awful week of weather, and to achieve the challenging target was testament to their determination and character.

“Some students who are not fond of running did their bit for the hour and it all made a difference. We are all so grateful for the generous sponsorship that the students received."

The year group was helped by the natural athleticism of twins and local junior tennis champions, Georgia and Milly Ainley, who ran the first and last legs together and contributed 28 miles between them.

Milly said: “I really enjoyed our run as it was a great way to come together as a sixth form in lockdown and it was for a great cause.”

Georgia added: “Running 200 miles as a year group for amazing charities was a great experience. It was so nice to be able to come together as a year group during lockdown.”