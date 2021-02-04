A KEEN cyclist is looking to put a stop to littering on country roads, after spotting "unbelievable," amounts on his daily route.

Paul Batty, from Wheldrake, said he is tired of seeing so much litter along his 30-mile cycle route, which he takes almost every day.

Mr Batty said: "There are bits of rubbish spread all over the road. I'd much rather be looking at what nature has to offer than that.

"When on a bike or walking, the rubbish leaps out at you a lot more than it would in a car.

"We all share the countryside, so we all need to do our bit to look after it."

Paul said he has seen items dumped on the side of the road including a vacuum cleaner, fridges and electronic scales.

Mr Batty went on to say: "It's just unbelievable, it's spoiling the countryside and needs to be brought to people's attention."

Paul photographed just a small amount of the rubbish he spotted, which took him over an hour.

He said will be going back to the location soon with rubbish bags to clean as much of it as he can.

Paul said: "You just dont expect to see this on country roads."

He has also been in touch with Selby District Council to raise the issue to them.