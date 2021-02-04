A £600,000 scheme to improve a road near Melbourne in East Yorkshire is set to get underway.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council will begin work on the route along Common Lane and Melbourne Road, between Main Street Junction near Melbourne and Rytham Gate Junction near Seaton Ross, on February 15.
The work is expected to be completed by mid-April, weather permitting.
The scheme involves strengthening the sides of the existing carriageway, overlaying the existing carriageway, improving surface water drainage and installing new road markings.
Due to the narrow width of the road and the nature of the work, a full road closure and signed traffic diversion via Seaton Common Lane, Ash Lane, B1228 General Lane and Main Street, Melbourne will be in operation for the duration of the works.
The council's streetscene services have been appointed to carry out this essential work strictly in accordance with the Government and Public Health England advice on social distancing, to protect the workforce and local residents.
An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We apologise in advance for the inconvenience that this road closure will cause whilst essential work is ongoing. Our staff will carry out these works whilst paying full regard to social distancing and safe working practices.”