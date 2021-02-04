AN ARTIST from York, who says she was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to support charities during the pandemic, has produced artwork in tribute to the nation’s hero.

Shany Hagan, who has lived in York for 20 years, chose to produce a painting tribute to Captain Tom, who sadly lost his life after a battle with Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Captain Tom, who captured the nation’s hearts after raising over £30 million to help the NHS through the coronavirus pandemic, was a big inspiration for Shany and helped to forward her career as an artist.

Shany, who lives in the Rawcliffe area, said: “Captain Tom was a true inspiration to me and my work.

“He inspired me to help others with my painting. Since then, I have gone on to help 12 charities, raising huge amounts of money in the process.”

Last year, Shany had an operation which helped to improve her vision, which benefitted her artwork “massively,” she said.

Shany has gone on to produce work for celebrities recognised all over the world, including Sir Cliff Richard, Bob Champion, Eddie Kidd and Frank Bruno.

Some of her work goes on to be sold at auctions to raise vital funds for charities such as Parkinsons UK and children’s cancer charities.

The artist said: “I owe a big thanks to my friend, Mike Read, who helped me to get in contact with these celebrities, he’s an absolute legend.”

Shany does all of the artwork off her own back and only receives small amounts of commission payments when working with well-known celebrities.

Shany said: “I became a full-time artist after Captain Tom inspired me, I’ve achieved so much over the last year.”