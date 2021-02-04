THE fire service were called in by a resident whose bathroom cleaning had an unexpected consequence.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they were called out at shortly before 7pm last night to the village of Thoralby near Aysgarth after a householder had mixed bleach with a lime scale remover in the toilet.
They say that it caused a chemical reaction and the resulting build up of chlorine gas made the toilet seat 'pop'.
A spokesman for the service said they gave advice and ensured that the property was thoroughly ventilated before they left.