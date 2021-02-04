NINE flood warnings are in place across York and North Yorkshire this morning.

The Environment Agency says river levels continue to rise after heavy rain and snow melt.

The River Ouse in York is rising and is forecast to rise to around 3.3m to 3.4m this morning (February 4). Further rainfall is expected throughout the week and levels will remain high and could rise further.

In York there are three flood warnings in place. Here's the full list as things stand:

Barrow Beck in Barrow Upon Humber

Holderness Drain at Wawne Common and Woody Carr

Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Broughton to Horkstow

Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment

River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill

River Hull at Hull Bridge and Beverley

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Ouse at York - riverside properties

River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith