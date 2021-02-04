NINE flood warnings are in place across York and North Yorkshire this morning.
The Environment Agency says river levels continue to rise after heavy rain and snow melt.
The River Ouse in York is rising and is forecast to rise to around 3.3m to 3.4m this morning (February 4). Further rainfall is expected throughout the week and levels will remain high and could rise further.
In York there are three flood warnings in place. Here's the full list as things stand:
Barrow Beck in Barrow Upon Humber
Holderness Drain at Wawne Common and Woody Carr
Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Broughton to Horkstow
Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment
River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill
River Hull at Hull Bridge and Beverley
River Ouse at Naburn Lock
River Ouse at York - riverside properties
River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment