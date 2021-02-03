YORK'S Covid hotspot is still shaded purple on an official map, as other areas of the city turn to blue and green as coronavirus rates continue to fall.
Public Health England's map of the seven-day rolling rate in the week to January 29 shows Haxby as having had 400.4 cases per 100,000 population.
That is just above the threshold for purple shading by PHE, and more than double the average rate across York of 185.2 per 100,000 and much higher than the average for the whole of England of 269.1.
But the trend looks to be improving in the town to the north of York, as the map says the number of cases is down by three to 23 in the period, and it will lose its purple status if the rate falls any more.
Other areas of York with high rates include Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, which was the city's Covid hotspot back in mid January but now has a rate of 314.2, New Earswick, with a rate of 260.8, and Osbaldwick, with a rate of 273.6 after an increase of two cases to 23 in the seven days.