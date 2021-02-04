A new sculpture of Gerald the much-missed Minster cat WILL go on display at York's Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate.
“The Churches Conservation Trust are delighted to be able to provide Gerald’s sculpture with a home at Holy Trinity, subject to listed building consent," confirmed Judith Patrick, the head of the Trust's north region.
"Many of our staff and visitors had the pleasure of meeting Gerald in Holy Trinity churchyard so to host his sculpture feels fitting."
The sculpture of Gerald has been made by stone carver Anthony Bartyla. Gerald's owner Justine Spencer is keeping it in her living room until it can be officially unveiled after the pandemic.
Gerald was a familiar figure around the Minster and was unofficially adopted as the Minster cat. He was sadly found dead near St Michael le Belfrey Church last year. The Minster bells tolled to mark his death and Justine received messages of condolence from around the world.