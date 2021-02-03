A NORTH Yorkshire man charged with murder and other offences against three of his family has denied all charges.
Lukasz Lukasik is alleged to have killed his father Jerzy on December 29 last year.
He is also alleged to have attempted to murder his mother Maria on the same day.
Both offences are alleged to have happened in Finkle Street, Selby.
Lukasik, 36, is alleged to have caused actual bodily harm to his sister Monika in Charles Street, Selby, on December 29.
On his second appearance before Leeds Crown Court, Lukasik entered not guilty pleas to all charges.
His case was adjourned until April when Lukasik, 36, of Charles Street, Leeds, will appear before the same court.
The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, ordered that his trial be set for July 12 in Leeds.
On December 29, police went to an address in Finkle Street where a man was fatally injured.
Lukasik was arrested later the same day.
He has been in custody ever since.
His original court appearance was before York Magistrates Court early last month.
