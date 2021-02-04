A limited edition Farewell Bootham Crescent gin has been created to help York City fans toast their old ground. As supporters await their first match in the new stadium, they are being offered a a taste of nostalgia with the new charity gin.

The 89 bottles in the limited run are all unique. Each label is printed with one of the seasons the club spent at the ground between 1932-33 and 2020-21.

Makers York Gin have also replaced their normal logo with illustrations from the ground’s history by award-winning artist Chrissy Moon, and the motto ‘Farewell Bootham Crescent’.

The 70cl bottles go on sale for £39 at 9am on Friday, February 5 on the York Gin website www.yorkgin.com/ycfc. Fans just need to choose their favourite year during the checkout process.

Every bottle sold of the London Dry gin will include a £5 donation to brain injury charity, Headway, which old Minsterman Dan Parslow has supported following his own injury.

York Gin hopes fans will snap up the bottles as presents or souvenirs of the club’s time at the Crescent.

From the highs of the second division and a cup win over Arsenal, to the lows of the David Longhurst tragedy, Bootham Crescent played host to some unforgettable moments.

The club’s new home is the new 8,500 seat LNER Community Stadium in the north of the city.

"Bootham Crescent means so much to York City Football Club," said Chris Pegg, the club’s commercial manager.

"The ground has been a huge part of the York community since 1932 and this initiative with York Gin as well as the merchandise we have produced is as much about the families and community who love and support the club as much as it is about Bootham Crescent itself.

"The ground will live long and happy in people’s memory and our thanks go to York Gin for taking the time to honour Bootham Crescent as we embark on a very exciting commercial partnership.’

Adam Cook, York Gin’s sales manager, said: "We’re delighted to be partnering York City – and the bottles look great. Each one really is unique, printed with its own season in Bootham Crescent’s history. They’re a real collector’s item.

"We’re also delighted to be supporting Dan Parslow with his fundraising efforts for Headway – an amazing charity that supports people who suffer brain injury."