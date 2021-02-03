YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 continues to fall, the latest figures have confirmed.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's weekly rate is now 185.2 people per 100,000. This is a considerable drop compared to around a month ago, when York's rate reached over 600.
York's rate remains well below the UK national average, which stands at 250.3 people per 100,000.
The PHE data shows that 37 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 11,215.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped again after a slight increase between Monday and Tuesday. The county's rate now stands at 164.1, with a further 141 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.
The weekly rate has dropped again in the East Riding of Yorkshire, as it now stands at 159.7 people per 100,000. A further 76 cases have been recorded in the area over the last 24 hours.
Across the UK, a further 19,202 cases take the country's total for the whole pandemic to 3,871,825.