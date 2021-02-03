NORTH Yorkshire businesses have been praised for trading in a Covid-safe way.

Many businesses are offering safe local collection or delivery during the current restrictions. More than 850 businesses have signed up to North Yorkshire County Council's Buy Local website (www.northyorks.gov.uk/buylocal) where customers can search for goods and services, from groceries to a plumber.

Council leader Cllr Carl Les said: “We would like to thank those businesses who are continuing to trade in the constraints of lockdown to keep themselves and the public safe. Many businesses are providing a lifeline for isolated residents by delivering services or goods to their doors. We realise this is an extremely difficult time but it’s important businesses and customers continue to follow the rules so we can fight this virus together.“That’s why we encourage all eligible traders and businesses to register with Buy Local to help us to create a comprehensive one-stop shop for residents. There has probably never been a more important time to support local businesses.”

Louise Wallace, director of public health, said people could not be complacent. "With this new transmissible variant everywhere in our county it wouldn’t take much flouting of the rules to send the rate shooting back up again. This costs lives."

“The more we follow the regulations of staying at home and not mixing socially, of keeping local, maintaining a social distance, wearing face masks and washing hands regularly, the quicker the rate will fall and the quicker we can come out of lockdown. That is the way forward for all of us.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccination roll-out so we all just have to keep going and do our bit and follow the regulations.

“Buy Local is a great and safe way of supporting the businesses on your doorstep through this challenging time.”

If you own a business, register on Buy Local now at www.northyorks.gov.uk/buylocal to reach new audiences. It is quick, easy and free to set up and the site is promoted through the council’s social media channels, @northyorkscc.