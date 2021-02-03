AN internationally important nature reserve near York which offers sanctuary to breeding and wintering birds is to expand by more than 100 hectares.
Natural England has announced the extension to the Lower Derwent Valley National Nature Reserve to mark World Wetlands Day.
The valley, with its ancient traditionally-farmed hay meadows, known as Ings, stretch for some 12 miles along the River Derwent and the Pocklington Canal, to the east and south-east of York.
The wildlife spectacles can be enjoyed by the public throughout the year at key visitor locations including North Duffield, Wheldrake and Thorganby.
Natural England said that, in collaboration with the Carstairs Countryside Trust (CCT)- a rapid response organisation for conservation- the reserve was to increase by almost a third from 466 hectares to 602 hectares.
It said the additional area was formed of 22 parcels of land situated in the parishes of Catton, Sutton upon Derwent, Wheldrake, Thornton, Allerthorpe, Bielby, Melbourne, Thorganby, Cottingwith, North Duffield, Ellerton and Bubwith.
Senior National Nature Reserve Manager, Craig Ralston, said that not only did the valley support immense wildlife interest, but it also stored and slowed winter flood water, locked away carbon and provided agricultural crops and livelihoods.
“With the extension of the NNR, we are balancing the provision of sanctuary areas for some of our most threatened wildlife whilst also providing areas were the public can responsibly visit and enjoy the spectacles without disturbance,” he said.
“This really is a special day.”