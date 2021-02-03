FIVE more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 512. The total passed the grim milestone of 500 yesterday when a further eight deaths were recorded.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 82 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 707 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 73,619.
Patients were aged between 30 and 101 years old. All except 21, aged 46 to 92 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 21 to February 2.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.