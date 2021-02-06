IN 1971, D Webster and Son, specialists in footwear and repairs, 13 Goodramgate, York, celebrated their 100th birthday.
The business was first opened in Penley's Grove Street in 1871 by Mr Darley Webster, grandfather of the present proprietor, Mr J D Webster. In those days it was mainly a repair shop.
The move to Goodramgate followed within a few years.
Their first shop in Goodramgate was at the junction with College Street, and when the Corporation acquired the property in about 1890 to pull it down to make Deangate a through road, Mr Webster moved to the present premises about 50 yards further along the street.
In the early days, the shop hours were 5am to 9pm with half a day holiday on Wednesdays.
The firm also became official shoemen to Elmfield College, York.
