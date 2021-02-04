Oh, how amazing it must be to be Dr Sweeney (Government has failed us all on Covid pandemic, Letters, February 3).
Whilst our Government was being swamped with data and information at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, all which changed on a virtually hourly basis, whilst they exchanged information with every other worldwide Government, who were themselves floundering around trying to their very best, we could have had Dr Sweeney in charge. A jack of many things no doubt, but definitely a master of hindsight.
He could have led us to safety in a matter of days no doubt, along with Captain Hindsight - Starmer - and we would be the only country in the world to be Covid-free and financially viable and safe!
Protocols do need looking at, of course they do and lessons need to be learned in case, God forbid, we are ever faced with this type of thing again.
But now is not the time. We have not yet beaten Covid so we need to work together, look forward and stop the mudslinging.
No-one, not one person, not one political party in our Government’s place, could have done anything any different or better without that magician, hindsight.
Judith Morris (Mrs), Moorland Road, York
