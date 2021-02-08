EMPLOYERS with skills gaps in their businesses are being urged to consider the benefits of bringing in apprentices.

National Apprenticeship Week starts today, Monday, with virtual events during the week to highlight what's involved for learners, careers leaders and employers.

York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership hopes to use the celebration to showcase how apprenticeships can help local businesses grow and become resilient.

Working with the Education and Skills Funding Authority, the LEP is holding an online event at 12.30pm tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9.

Victoria Dixon, of the Education and Skills Funding Authority, will explain how apprenticeships work and highlight incentives for businesses.

Danny MacFarlane, from North Yorkshire manufacturer Ellis Patents, and Sophie Gray, apprenticeship lead at Aviva, will discuss their experience as employers who support apprentices.

Sign up at ww.ynygrowthhub.com/events/leverage-apprenticeships-to-build-back-better/

The LEP's Employers Apprenticeship Toolkit explains how apprenticeships - whether for new recruits or developing existing staff - can help to fill skills gaps. It can be downloaded from February 9 at www.ynygrowthhub.com/resources/free-download-apprenticeship-toolkit/.

Sam Alexander, chair of the LEP’s skills and employability board, said its 2021-2026 skills vision was for people in the region to achieve their potential in a greener, fairer, stronger economy.

To do this, businesses need to have the necessary skills to grow and be successful. "Local people, both young and older, need to have access to high-quality training and skills provision.

"Apprenticeships are a valuable pathway to achieve these ambitions and we hope that businesses take advantage of them to help them get through these difficult times."

Other events include Live Apprenticeship Information Sessions on Friday, February 12, looking at apprenticeship, including Higher and Degree Apprenticeships. To sign up, email askteam@nybep.org.uk