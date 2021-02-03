A YORK-based developer has bought two sites with plans for a new concept of co-living and working space which could be rolled out across the UK.

Grantside, which was founded in 1993 but recently relaunched with a focus on sustainability and integrity, has bought the prominent sites in Sheffield.

Grantside also has plans to launch new projects in York this year, and is also involved in other joint venture sustainable regeneration opportunities across the UK.

The Sheffield plans are for a new concept at the Bowling Green Street site, which would see small commercial spaces alongside shared facilities, open courtyards and private apartments.

The living, working and leisure space will be curated to provide the next generation of mixed-use space.

With a growing appetite for co-living, and with a focus on wellness, community and tackling loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hoped that this concept will be rolled out across the UK.

The Norfolk Street site, in the city centre, aims to assist Sheffield City Council meet its carbon-neutral targets by creating modern, Grade-A office space.

The development will incorporate modern features such as large windows, sustainability features and roof terraces with views of nearby listed buildings and the Peace Gardens.

The two projects are the first in a new era for Grantside, after CEO Steve Davis’ personal journey in recent years led him to aspire to creating low and zero carbon places to live and work in towns and cities across the UK.

Steve said: “Both these sites can help Sheffield continue its progress as a forward thinking and ambitious city and will include features to ensure they are successful in the post-Covid world.

“There is still a place for modern offices to encourage collaborative and creative working from businesses and our Bowling Green Street project will offer a new concept in living and working, which we feel there is an appetite for in a modern, ambitious city such as Sheffield.”

Grantside was established in 1993 and has delivered more than £750 million worth of real estate across the UK.