CASES of the South African strain of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Scarborough area.
Two cases of the strain have been recorded in the area.
The cases are linked to international travel and it has been stated that there is no community risk at this time.
Louise Wallace, director of public health at North Yorkshire County Council, said: "The people involved have done all the right things since returning home from abroad and self-isolated in line with the guidance.
"There is not considered to be any community risk associated with them.
"At this time, we are not aware of any community cases of the South African variant of Covid-19 in North Yorkshire."
