A NATURE reserve has received a cash boost to help encourage young people in York to become 'green influencers'.

St Nicks Centre for Nature and Green Living will receive £18,000 annually for the next two years from the Ernest Cook Trust educational charity to support the employment of a green mentor.

The new post will enable children, aged 10 to 14, across the city to follow in Greta Thunberg’s footsteps and get involved in community social action projects.

Freya Lovett, who will take on the green mentor role, will work with young people on projects to protect and enhance the local environment and tackle climate change.

Her post will kick-start the programme with further financial support to ensure they instigate lasting change across their communities.

Freya said: “We are really excited to receive the funding from The Ernest Cook Trust which will enable us to help young people from across York to become green influencers.

“They will then be able to make a real difference in their local communities with environmental projects."

The Green Influencers Scheme is match-funded by the #iwill Fund which is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund and Department of Culture, Media & Sport which are each investing £25million to support young people access social action opportunities.

Freya added: “What is special about the Green Influencers’ Scheme is that it will empower young people to lead the way and offer them a chance to learn through hands-on outdoor activities in their local area.

“We’re sure that young people across York will step forward and join the scheme so that we can work together to make a really positive impact on our communities, our environment and our future.”

The young environmental activists will be at the forefront of youth social action projects that will benefit schools and communities.

Dr Victoria Edwards, Ernest Cook Trust chief executive, said: “Inspired by teenagers like Greta Thunberg, young people across England have been leading the climate change and wildlife crisis debate. The Ernest Cook Trust’s new funding programme will empower young people in York to follow in Greta Thunberg’s footsteps and positively engage in environmental social action projects.

“The pandemic has a huge impact on the communities the Trust supports but by campaigning, fundraising and volunteering, the Green Influencers will create long-lasting benefits for everyone.”

The scheme is being rolled out nationwide following successful pilot schemes inlcuding at Beverley-based East Riding Voluntary Action Services.

Anyone interested in joining the Green Influencers Scheme in York should contact the St Nicks team info@stnicks.org.uk.