A WOMAN filmed herself committing sex acts with puppies in a bid to keep her boyfriend’s interest, a court heard.

Mum-of two Katrina Parkinson then sent the three videos to her then partner, Peter Brooks.

At Manchester Crown Court they both received suspended prison sentences as Judge Suzanne Goddard QC described the videos as “utterly disgusting and depraved”.

The Press's sister paper The Bolton News reports that Sarah Johnston, prosecuting, told how their crimes came to light after police began investigating possible communication on Snapchat between Parkinson and a teenage girl.

No charges were brought but when 28-year-old Parkinson’s electronic devices were examined, police found 13 extreme pornographic pictures and videos of sexual activity between people and dogs and horses.

“Further examination revealed that on August 4, 2018, shortly after midnight, Miss Parkinson sent Peter Brooks, via WhatsApp, three videos,” said Miss Johnston.

The videos showed between five and seven puppies with a woman’s private parts.

“The female was noted to have a tattoo on the ring finger of her left hand, consistent with a tattoo Miss Parkinson has,” said Miss Johnston.

There was also a jokey series of messages between the pair about the videos.

Parkinson eventually admitted making the videos but Miss Johnston told the court that there is no suggestion that she or Brooks had sent them to anyone else and there is no evidence that the puppies were harmed.

Parkinson, of Falcon Drive, Little Hulton pleaded guilty to possession of 13 extreme pornographic images and publishing three extreme pornographic videos and Brooks, aged 31, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, admitted possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Bob Sastry, defending Parkinson, said the massage therapist is “highly embarrassed and extremely remorseful”.

“She is disgusted with herself,” he said.

“She fell in love and then, for whatever reason, felt the need to engage in matters which she felt would maintain his interest.

“Matters escalated far too rapidly but she assures the court she has no entrenched interest in such matters.”

He added that Parkinson, who has no previous convictions, has paid a heavy price as social services became involved and her children do not now live with her.

Michael Johnson, defending Brooks, said the labourer, who is also a father, “feels a deep sense of shame at his own reprehensible conduct”.

As she handed Parkinson a six month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, Judge Goddard told her she had almost gone to jail immediately.

“Society finds the keeping of images such as these, let alone the creation of them, as utterly repugnant,” said the judge.

“The facts of this case are utterly repugnant to ordinary, decent members of society.”

Parkinson was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and undertake 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Brooks was given a four month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and must undertake 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £250 towards prosecution costs.