POLICE have stepped up patrols in a York suburb to help prevent thefts of catalytic converters.
North Yorkshire Police say a number of thefts have recently taken place in Osbaldwick, and residents there are being asked to be particularly vigilant and check their vehicle’s security.
Officers and PCSOs have been deployed to the area, carrying out high-visibility patrols, and giving advice to owners of vehicles that could be at risk.
Thieves target catalytic converters for the scrap value of the precious metals found inside. Hybrid vehicles (whose catalytic converters tend to contain more precious metals) and 4x4s (whose higher chassis make them more vulnerable) are particularly at risk.
Higher prices for precious metals and the popularity of hybrid vehicles could be behind the latest thefts. Owners of Toyota and Honda hybrid cars are in particular being urged to take extra steps to protect their vehicles.
Sgt Laura Cromwell, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “While overall vehicle crime is low, catalytic converter theft is an increasingly common crime in our area. That’s why we’ve increased patrols, and are urging residents to take steps to protect their vehicles.
“We have recently seen a number of thefts in the Osbaldwick area in particular – inquiries are ongoing into these offences, but in the meantime I’d urge residents to be vigilant. If you notice suspicious activity around vehicles, contact the police – if you have information, call 101, and if a crime is in progress, call 999 immediately.”
