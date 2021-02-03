NEW lifesaving defibrillators have now been installed at more railway stations in Yorkshire, including Malton and Scarborough.
The new equipment has been fitted at the stations thanks to a partnership between TransPennine Express (TPE) and Network Rail.
Situated in prominent locations at each station, the defibrillators can be used by members of the public or station staff.
Each requires a key code which can be obtained by dialling 999 and once activated, will provide clear instructions to follow while waiting for the emergency services arrive.
Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access at North Yorkshire County Council, said: "The council welcomes the further investment TransPennine Express is making.
"Defibrillators save precious time and can improve survival odds for residents and travellers alike in and around our normally busy railway stations."
A defibrillator is a device which delivers a high-energy electric shock to help restore a stable heart rhythm. Using one to provide at least one shock to somebody experiencing cardiac arrest could increase their chance of survival by more than 50 per cent.
Funding for the defibrillator installation has been provided by TPE, through its Community Rail Partnership Growth Fund.