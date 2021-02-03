TWO areas in York are shaded green on the Public Health England Covid map today, with just several new cases confirmed in both over a seven-day period recently.
An interactive map, updated daily by Public Health England, today (as of 11am) showed data for the seven days to January 28 - the most recent time period available.
York City Centre, with a weekly rolling rate of 51.9 cases per 100,000 population during that period, is shaded green on the map, as is the Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake area, which had a rate of 61.7.
Just four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake area during those seven days, with only seven new cases confirmed in York City Centre.
In the week to January 28, a total of 417 new cases were confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared to 645 the week before (seven days to January 21) - a 35.3 per cent drop.
