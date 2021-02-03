POLICE have issued a further 143 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for breaches of the coronavirus regulations over the last week, with 45 of these issued in York.
The further 143 penalties take the total issued in North Yorkshire during the third national lockdown up to 471. Since the pandemic began, a total of 2,359 FPNs have been handed out in North Yorkshire
In York, a further 45 FPNs have been handed out, which is the second highest figure behind Scarborough, where a further 55 penalties were issued. Six more penalties were handed out in Harrogate.
The breaches in North Yorkshire are split into four categories: being outside place of living, outdoor gatherings, indoor gatherings and obstruct/contravene.
Sixty-nine of the breaches in North Yorkshire were for being outside the place of living, 10 for outdoors gatherings, 62 for indoor gatherings and two fell into the obstruct/contravene category.
The FPNs are also broken down into gender - 99 males and 44 females were issued the penalties across the county.