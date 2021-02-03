A YORK British Armed Forces veteran’s exploits during National Service 60 years ago will be front and centre of a new heritage project.

David Ryan, 82, who lives in Heworth, served at Gobowen during the 1950s and is one of 18 former servicemen included in a National Lottery-funded project called National Service Remembered.

It has been 60 years since National Service ended in the UK and the campaign, run by the not-for-profit organisation Same but Different, aims to capture an important period of the country’s cultural history through the eyes of the men who served.

David was conscripted in the final year of National Service in 1960 and believes the project, powered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, provides an important insight into a unique period of Britain’s past.

David, who graduated from university the year before starting his National Service, said: “The project is a welcome idea. Anything that gives extra light to our history is useful to pursue.

“For many, it was a positive experience, broadening horizons. We must remember it was not all 'Carry on, sergeant'. People died.

“National Service was just something that you had to do. I’d been at grammar school where we’d had a Cadets Force so I knew all about marching and drills. It wasn’t news to me.

“I managed to get on well with it and I enjoyed it.”

Ceridwen Hughes, photographer and founder of Same but Different, has combined striking portraits, video interviews and written narratives to bring alive conscripts’ experiences in one powerful exhibition.

She added: “We are really grateful to the players of the National Lottery who funded this project along with the Armed Forces Covenant Fund.”

High-profile stars were far from exempt from conducting National Service, with Brian Blessed, Michael Caine and Anthony Hopkins among some of the household names to serve.

And television veteran Johnny Ball, who served in the RAF during the 1950s, is supporting the Lottery-funded National Service Remembered campaign after describing his time serving as ‘the making of him’ at the end of last year.

David served in the Royal Artillery and Army before going on to work as a teacher when his days in the forces came to an end. He recently celebrated his diamond wedding anniversary with wife Heather and also has four children and 12 grandchildren.

His story is being showcased with the help of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which uses money raised by The National Lottery to inspire, lead and resource the UK’s heritage.

The Fund creates positive and lasting change for people and communities and while David enjoyed his time conducting National Service, he believes it firmly remains a thing of the past.

“I’m not one that thinks you should bring National Service back,” added David, whose story is being showcased by Same but Different, who use the arts for positive social change and to highlight inequalities and bring communities closer together.

“Decades have moved on but for our time, it was useful.

“Marching in the countryside was a nice place to be. I even remember sleeping under a tree one night.”