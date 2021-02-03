The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have responded to cruel trolls who questioned his trip to Barbados over the Christmas period.

Captain Tom passed away on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19 at the age of 100.

His family have been forced to confirm that Captain Tom tested negative for coronavirus after he returned from the tip.

At the end of 2020 Tom and his family travelled to Barbados, a trip that was on his “bucket list” and arranged by British Airways thanking him for his remarkable efforts on behalf of the NHS.

The family travelled on December 11, before strict rules were in place.

At the time, Captain Tom said on Twitter: "I never thought that, at the age of 100, I would get to travel again. I'm so grateful to everyone who has made this possible.

"The support I have been shown in 2020 has given me renewed energy and today I get to tick something off my bucket list.”

The statement released on behalf of Captain Sir Tom Moore's family said: "We have had many inquiries asking if Captain Tom had been offered the vaccine. Due to other medication Tom was receiving for pneumonia, he was unable to be vaccinated."

The statement also revealed Sir Tom had been receiving treatment for prostate and skin cancer for the last five years but, with the help of his medical team, had made the decision not to have invasive treatment.

The statement also revealed doctors were consulted before Sir Tom’s trip to Barbados which took place before Bedford entered Tier 3.

Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning, Piers Morgan slammed the internet trolls and revealed how much comments had hurt Sir Tom's family.

He said: "Let's talk about the trolls who have been mocking and abusing Captain Tom and his family before and after he died – it's still going on – for that trip that they took.

"You know Hannah (Tom's daughter) told me about how it hurt them. It hurt them at a time when – at their darkest moment with their dad, their granddad. You just added a little bit more despair and misery and hurt onto what they were suffering as a family.”

He added: "I hope you can live with yourselves. I really do, because it was despicable and the very worst of this country is some of the stuff that I read on Twitter and social media in the last few days."