Has anybody else noticed all the rubbish on the streets nowadays?
It has escalated since recycling started. For years we blamed the kids. Now you only have to go out after recycling day to see where most of it comes from.Whether it be wind-blown or dropped or picked off by foxes, it’s there. Why doesn’t City of York Council see this and employ a person to walk the streets picking up rubbish?
Their wages could be paid from money the recycled rubbish generates.
If I was a tourist and walked round York I would think there were a lot of litter louts here.
S. Robinson, Huntington, York
