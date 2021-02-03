Can someone from the council explain why we have all these different organisations in the city, most composed of York citizens with wide experience, who at the end of the day are just dismissed without a second thought?

I wondered this yet again when I read the full page spread about the railway station revamp, and of course the demolition of Queen Street Bridge (Station revamp set got go ahead, January 1).

The impressions of what it will look like seem to me to be from a different city than the one I happen to live in. Would it not have been more sense to access along the back of the council offices and turn under the bar walls, instead of removing the bridge and putting more traffic on to one road?

Putting that aside we read that Historic England are objecting, along with York Civic Trust and LNER. Just recently we saw the council’s own conservation officer’s comments ignored on another application - let alone all the residents who complain and object. Even the national planning inspectorate are put in their place, Cllr Ayre saying they are wrong to object to our local plan.

It is very pleasing to see Cllr Kallum Taylor standing up for his constituents who object to the proposals for the Leeman Road tunnel. I wish him every success but judging from everything else I don’t hold out much hope.

Brian Watson, Beckfield Lane, York

I like the Queen Street Bridge. Why demolish it?

I like the Queen Street Bridge, which is a change to all the rest of our streets (The Press, February 1). Why does it have to be demolished, along with other iconic nearby buildings, just to make a three-metre-wide cycle lane? Absolute madness, never mind the huge public cost and disruption, just because the cycle lobby influence all of council policy.

Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington

Does York need two new multi-storey car parks?

Not content with building one multi-storey car park, on St George’s field, another is proposed for York next to the railway station.

One is bad enough, but two close to the city? I thought those in charge wanted to lower the city’s carbon emissions. Can you imagine what it will be like in years to come, the traffic making its way along Fulford Road to the St George’s car park?

Maureen Robinson, Broadway