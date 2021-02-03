Due to the extension of the recent lockdown I do believe it is now time to review visitation rights to all care homes. Because if the virus does not kill our elderly, then I think their mental health and depression will.

For several months now I have watched my dear mother’s health deteriorate.

Like many she is in a care home with dementia and does not understand the pandemic or the reasons for lockdown. All she can see is abandonment, loneliness and fear. She has been able to have very little or no contact from family members. Seeing a loved one through a window occasionally just causes more confusion, pain and anxiety - not understanding why they cannot go in to give a hug.

Carers are doing a fantastic job keeping our loved ones safe but some are dying alone without family support. It is cruel.

Carers go home to their loved ones and are still able to work in our care homes and I feel it is now time to review this for families too. I am sure most would be prepared to wear full PPE, face masks shields and sanitize to enable them to give their loved ones possibly their last hug. I have accepted that I may never cuddle my mum again before she dies because time is running out and it is heartbreaking, not only for her but for me too.

Adele Goodwill, Danebury Drive, Acomb,York