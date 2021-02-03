YORK could be set for five consecutive days of snow next week, according to forecasters.
The weather will be a little milder for the next few days, with 7C expected tomorrow and on Friday.
But temperatures will plunge over the weekend as easterly winds arrive, and BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is forecasting heavy snow showers on Sunday, and light snow or snow showers next Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The Met Office is also forecasting snow for York on at least Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, which is as far ahead as its local forecast currently goes.
Unlike previous snowfalls this winter, the snow in York is not likely to melt shortly after it has fallen.
Forecasters currently believe there may be more cold weather throughout much of February.