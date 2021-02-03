A SIGN of Hope has been placed in York Museum Gardens as part of a campaign to bring small moments of positivity to visitors this winter lockdown.

The sign will display humorous, beautiful or positive comments, thoughts and quotes to help brighten the days of visitors, with the hope that people will send their own suggestions to the York Museums Trust through social media.

People on their daily walk or other form of exercise are also invited to help create a display of brightly coloured pebbles in the Storytelling Area of the gardens by painting them at home and dropping them off.

Pebbles in the Storytelling area of York Museum Gardens. Picture by Hannah Savage

The York Museums Trust team will also be busy using social media to give tips on where to spot the beautiful plants, flowers, birds and animals as the gardens emerge from the winter months.

Fiona Burton, public engagement manager, said: “We know that during lockdown York Museum Gardens becomes an even more important space for York residents to exercise in beautiful surroundings. We wanted to highlight on our social media the first signs nature gives us that spring and change are on the way, for people to spot when they’re on their daily walk. We also hope to enhance people’s enjoyment of the gardens in two small ways, by offering a few words which may raise a laugh or a smile or by creating the opportunity for people to get creative and help us make a colourful display of pebbles.”

The gardens are free to visit and open every day from 10.30am to 6pm.

Throughout February the gardens social media pages (@museumgardens on Twitter, @yorkmuseumgardens on Instagram and the Yorkshire Museum Facebook page) will be highlighting the changes happening as spring approaches.

The Storytelling Area, which is a ring of trees opposite the Yorkshire Museum down towards the river, will be open all day for people to drop off any coloured pebbles they have created to enhance the display.

Visitors are urged to follow social distancing guidelines and not touch or take away any of the other pebbles on show.

The Sign of Hope will be positioned on the main path through the gardens and be updated regularly with a new quote or phrase. If you would like to suggest an idea, send suggestions through the Twitter or Instagram accounts above.