THREE teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a York boy.

North Yorkshire Police say officers investigating the tragic death of 15-year-old Josh Reeson have arrested three more people in connection with the incident.

An 18-year-old man and two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. All three have been released on conditional bail.

Josh was taken to York hospital by ambulance in the early hours of Sunday, September 27 2020, where he died later that day after having taken illegal drugs.

Josh and his friend left an address on Fulford Road around 3.10-3.15am and from there they walked down Fulford Road towards town, they then double back slightly and went down Broadway West.

The two boys then walked back on to Fulford Road, where they met a female friend near to the junction of Maple Grove.

It is at this point, on the junction of Fulford Road and Maple Grove that Josh became ill. A relative of Josh’s friend called the ambulance and stayed with him until it arrived.

A 15 year old girl, 16 year old boy, 33 year old woman and 37 year old man remain on conditional bail.

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15 remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to CID York. Or email CIDYork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0888 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12200169915when passing on any information.