ONE of the few silver linings to Covid-19 is the cancellation of Spain’s Pamplona bull run.
The famous festival, in which bulls are herded at speed through packed streets before being killed later on in the bullring, was also cancelled in 2020. The last time it wasn’t held for two years running was during the Spanish Civil War. You would think that after all these years supposedly civilised people would have put an end to this cruel practice. The poor creatures must be terrified, but their fear is nothing compared to that they must feel when they are horrifically butchered by a matador.