LEADING York figures have hailed Captain Sir Tom Moore's perseverance, inspiration, commitment and legacy, following his death.

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker, told The Press that someone had said Sir Tom seemed to have had a lifetime's achievements in one year.

She said: "To inspire the nation with his perseverance and his commitment in his walking for the NHS charities, then to be made an honorary captain, and be knighted by the Queen have all made his 100th birthday year a true year to remember.

"We will remember him with pride and honour; but know his family have lost someone very dear to them."

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said: "Captain Sir Tom Moore has been an inspiration to us all. His courage and determination to step out and make a difference inspired a nation.

"Our prayers go to his family and friends. In a small way, we share their loss. But in a huge way we are given heart to step out ourselves, no matter our age or circumstance. May he rest in peace and rise in glory."

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said Captain Tom had 'inspired our nation' and had left an 'incredible legacy' to ensure that people with Covid-19 received the highest level of care.

"It makes it all the more tragic that he then fell to Covid itself," she said. "It is heartening to know that so many people are alive today because of all that he did and to know his last year was full of fun and dreams fulfilled."

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said: "While 2020 may be a year that many will wish to forget, the memory of Cpt Sir Tom Moore and how he inspired the national will have a lasting impact on all those his charitable efforts touched.

"A proud Yorkshireman and dedicated Army Officer, in his final year Sir Tom continued as he had throughout his life by acting selflessly and thinking of others through his fundraising.

"I am sure his memory with live on and continue to inspire others for generations to come offering a legacy fit for such an incredible figure and hero in the truest sense of the word. My thoughts are with his family at this time."

A spokesperson for York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said Captain Sir Tom Moore had inspired many and would be remembered for his amazing fundraising achievements.

"The money he raised is already improving lives for NHS staff," they said. "Our thoughts are with his family.”

Meanwhile, Canon Michael Smith, Canon Pastor at the Minster, said prayers were being offered there this evening for Captain Tom and for everyone who had died today.