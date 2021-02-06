Ash, an eight-month-old male rabbit, was brought to The York Animal Home via one of the inspectors after his previous owner could no longer keep him.
Ash, who has been neutered, is a really sweet and friendly little guy who is always on the lookout for some attention.
His favourite times of the day are cuddle time and veg time: he loves his cuddles and he loves his veg.
Ash will need to be re-homed with an existing spayed female rabbit. He would make a great house rabbit as he loves to be around people. He is suitable to live with children aged eight years and over.
All rabbit accommodation is required to be a 6 foot hutch with an eight food attached run. Indoor and alternative accommodation (eg a shed ) can be discussed with a member of staff at The Animal Home.
