POLICE in York have arrested five men in connection with a violent incident.

North Yorkshire Police say that officers were alerted to an address in Crombie Avenue in Clifton just before 9pm on Monday (February 1) by the ambulance service.

A police spokesman said: "A man in his early 40s and a man in his late 20s required hospital treatment for none life-threatening injuries. Another man in his late 40s did not require treatment.

"All three have been arrested in connection with the investigation and remain in custody for questioning.

"Police enquiries led to the arrest of two other men aged in their early 30s and mid-20s on Tuesday afternoon.

"They are also suspected of being involved in the violent altercation which is believed to have occurred in Wilberforce Avenue at around 7.45pm.

"Officers are urging people to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation, including any households with private CCTV and motorists with dash-cams who were in the Wilberforce Avenue and Crombie Avenue area of Clifton on Monday evening.

"If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or make a report online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Quote reference number 12210051642 when providing details about this incident.