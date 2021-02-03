LET'S get talking about... The Groves.

Local people are being invited to share their stories about the York neighbourhood in an online storytelling workshop on February 10.

The aim is to reach out to residents who may be feeling cut off or isolated because of the pandemic - and also to collect local stories and memories which can go towards creating a 'living heritage' of The Groves.

The stories may ultimately be used to create a community walking trail and build up a picture of The Groves on its website www.wearethegroves.org

The February 10 event will also feature a short storytelling film, narrated by Groves resident Althea Thomas-Hall (AKA storyteller Arabian Phoenix) based on the local themes of the Magpie, the Reindeer and The Ox, all names of past pubs in the area.

"Stories, neighbours and community spirit have never been more important than they are now while we all find a way to keep in touch with each other safely and stay positive," said Ann Stacey, Chair of The Groves Association.

“This is a fun way to listen to other peoples’ memories and thoughts from The Groves.

"Who are you? How did you get here? What makes you smile? By coming together using Zoom we can all get to know each other better and listen to others’ stories. Everyone is welcome to listen in, even if you would prefer not to speak.”

Cllr Denise Craghill, City of York Council's executive member for housing and safer communities, added: "This new story-telling initiative has been born from work to regenerate The Groves.

"The community has been at the heart of this work. This Covid-safe activity to brighten the winter months is especially welcome as we try to help reduce social isolation and bring people together virtually."

Flyers are being delivered to homes throughout The Groves inviting residents to the free storytelling workshop. Groves residents can find out more about the event and book their place at:

E: tellusastory@wearethegroves

T: 07951 050153

Twitter: @wearethegroves

Insta: thegroves_yo31

Facebook: ‘We Are The Groves’