YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped back below 200 people per 100,000, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's weekly rate is now 198 people per 100,000, a drop of seven compared to yesterday's figures. The city's rate is well below the UK's national average, which stands at 261.9
The PHE data shows that a further 42 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area over the last 24 hours, taking the total for the whole pandemic to 11,178.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate has increased very slightly by 0.2, as it now stands at 164.4 people per 100,000. There have been a further 70 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
Similar to York, the weekly rate in the East Riding of Yorkshire has dropped again down to 164.7. A further 45 cases have been recorded there over the last 24 hours.
Across the UK, a further 16,840 cases take the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,852,623.
