RESIDENTS have been left rattled after two huge snakes were discovered in the town.
Walkers spotted one on the hillside at The Cut, in Greenock, and another was found just across the road from the Broomhill Tavern pub, pictured.
Pictures emerged on social media of a workman at the scene of the unusual find on Drumfrochar Road.
The T&A's sister paper The Greenock Telegraph reports that police are baffled as to how how the animals came to be roaming free in the town.
Sadly, at least one of them was dead when discovered.
The SSPCA said it had not yet received a report of the find.