A NORTH Yorkshire brewery is giving couples forced to postpone their weddings due to the Coronavirus pandemic the chance to celebrate their rearranged date with a new beer.
Black Sheep Brewery is helping out where it can by offering the newlyweds and each of their guests a personalised beer featuring labels designed and produced in collaboration with the couple.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive of the brewery, said: "We hope that this will take some of the pressure off what is a challenging time for everyone and help create some very special memories.”
The brewery is calling on friends and family of those who have had their wedding day postponed, to nominate why their chosen couple deserves to receive a bespoke wedding day brew.
Black Sheep is also offering a ‘Yorkshire Mini-Moon’ for the chosen couple, consisting of a two-night, five-star stay including a personal tour of the brewery and a Michelin Star meal.
Nominations can be sent to the Black Sheep Brewery via its website and entries close on February 28.