MORE than 500 people have now lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that a further eight deaths related to the virus have been recorded at hospitals in the York trust. These further deaths take the total since the pandemic began to 507.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 109 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 767 who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 72,912.
Patients were aged between 23 and 102 years old. All except 31, aged 23 to 102 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 29 to February 1, with the majority being on or after January 27
Their families have been informed.
