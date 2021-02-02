A MAN has been arrested after police raided an address in York this morning (Tuesday).
Officers carried out a drugs search warrant in the Chaloners Road area of York, North Yorkshire Police's York South team tweeted.
The team confirmed that one man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
"Working with the community to tackle drugs, based on intel," the team added.
The raid involved officers from both the York North and South teams, the York City Task Force and community support officers.
