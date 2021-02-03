APPRENTICESHIPS are likely to become more important than ever as York and North Yorkshire look to recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

The effects of the pandemic in York have been keenly felt in the hospitality, tourism, culture, retail and leisure sectors, which traditionally employ significant numbers of young people.

The total impact on 16 to 24-year-old employment may not yet be fully clear but the volume of advertised apprenticeship vacancies in York is about half that of previous years.

In recent months, vacancies have been in pharmacy, dental, early years and care roles. Manufacturing apprenticeships, particularly in food supply, construction, digital and IT sectors, have also continued to recruit at a level similar to previously.

National Apprenticeship Week 2021 kicks off next Monday, with local events for job seekers and those interested in new careers.

City of York Council's executive member for economy and strategic planning, Cllr Andrew Waller, said: “Apprenticeships could have a key role to play in helping the city’s economic recovery, especially if local organisations are able to help people retrain after losing their job, or take on young people aged 24 and under, who are being particularly badly economically impacted by Covid.

“At a time when many businesses are having to diversify or deliver their offer in different ways, the council is uniquely placed to offer impartial advice to organisations wanting to fill a skills gap, grow their business or find out more about the Apprenticeship Levy.

"And we can also help individuals of all ages wanting to re-train or up-skill. I’d urge anyone who needs training and skills advice to get in touch.”

Apprenticeships could help the city recover from Covid-19, says Cllr Andrew Waller. Picture: Y&NY LEP, before Covid.

City employers advertising for apprentices include Aviva, Siemens and Nestle, according to Jenny Shaw, of York JobCentre.

Jenny said a virtual session is being held for JobCentre customers with Aviva, one of York's biggest employers, to highlight their vacancies, build confidence and prepare people for work.

"They have 30 opportunities in Higher Level Technology Apprenticeships," she said.

On Tuesday, February 9, at 2.30pm the Aviva Mentoring Circle will highlight the Aviva application process and offer interviewing tips. An Aviva apprentice will also talk about the experience and answer questions.

Molly Norman, who is an apprentice Business Analyst in Global Infrastructure& Operations at Aviva, said: “Though I came from working in a customer facing role, it’s given the me the insight to put the customer first, and no matter what role I am in, this should always be at the forefront.

Molly Norman, an Aviva apprentice.

"Aviva is full of opportunity to develop yourself, and everyone is supportive of you wanting to progress in a career that you are passionate about.

"An apprenticeship gives you the chance to gain experience in different areas of the business while having the advantage of knowing the business.”

On Thursday, February 11, at 3pm, Jobcentre clients can attend a virtual session about the benefits of apprenticeships and the qualifications that can be achieved, including Higher and Degree Apprenticeships. Anyone interested should speak to their Work Coach.

To find an apprenticeship visit /www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship

City of York Council’s Ask the Leaders live Q&A on Facebook on Wednesday, February 10 from 5pm will focus on apprenticeship week.

The council’s Apprenticeship Hub also offers advice and has been working with employers to support the creation of new opportunities.

Bob Watmore, business engagement advisor, said: “With many businesses having to expand into new ways of working, or changing how they deliver their business, up-skilling and re-skilling existing staff have been critical to helping businesses to grow or increase their resilience to the pandemic.”

York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Growth Hub is hosting a free webinar about how businesses can benefit from apprenticeships.

The event at 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 9, includes speakers such as Victoria Dixon, of the Education and Skills Funding Authority who will explain how apprenticeships work as part of a skills landscape that includes traineeships and Kickstart. She will also discuss incentives for businesses.

Sophie Gray, apprenticeship lead at Aviva, will discuss their experience as a large employer while Danny MacFarlane, of manufacturer Ellis Patents, will share how they benefit their business.

The LEP will signpost all attendees to its supportive Apprenticeships Toolkit. For details contact: Beverley.Trees@businessinspiredgrowth.com. Register: https://leverageapprenticeships.eventbrite.co.uk.

Visit york.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk for apprenticeships details.