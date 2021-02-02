A MAN has been attacked and robbed.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in King Street in Ripon at about 6.30pm on Sunday (January 31), when a 23-year-old man was attacked by two or three young men.
A police spokesman said: "The victim’s mobile phone and watch were stolen during the incident and he sustained injuries to his face.
"Officers are urging any witnesses or anyone who has and CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage that may have captured something to come forward.
"We are also appealing for any information which will help them to identify the suspects."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Lucy Mills. You can also email lucymills@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210049512.
